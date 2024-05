Iran marks the 15th of Ordibehesht (May 4) of each year as Shiraz Day. The city of Shiraz is one of the major tourism and cultural hubs that houses historical, cultural, natural, religious, and traditional attractions. The first mention of the name Shiraz dates back to the Elamite clay tablets from 2,000 years before the Common Era, which were discovered in June 1970 during the excavation for a brick kiln in the southwestern corner of the city.