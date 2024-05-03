Fahraj historical village

Fahraj village located to the southeast of Yazd city is one of the old human settlements that date back to pre-Islam era. This village has all kinds of historical, cultural and natural attractions. Fahraj, having 102 historical relics from the Achaemenid, Ashkanian and Sasannid eras, is a treasure of the glory and splendor of Iran and is considered one of the first-rate historical cities in the world.This year, Fahraj village has been included as one of the eight candidates of Iran to be included in the list of the best tourist villages in the world by the World Tourism Organization.