Men of mining, mines

Working in mines is considered one of the most demanding and exhausting jobs that has the highest injury and death rates. Miners are suffering from chronic diseases due to exposure to chemicals, dust, gas, noise, heat and cold in different stages of work, but with the same black hands and faces, with insufficient salaries, facilities, services and benefits, they try to improve their livelihood. This collection of 2 photo frames of each miner before and after the end of the work shift was recorded with the aim of keeping alive the memory of 43 martyred miners of Azadshahr mine, which unfortunately no photographer was lucky enough to capture their portraits.