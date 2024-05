The city of Sanandaj dates back to before Christ, this city was damaged several times due to political developments such as numerous wars, as well as natural disasters such as earthquakes and was re-established in 1046 AH. According to the available documents, the city of Sanandaj was built on the 30th of Dhu Qadah 1046 AH, corresponding to the 6th of Ordibehesht of 1016 in Iranian calendar year by the order of Suleiman Khan Ardalan.