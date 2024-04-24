Smoked fish

Fish smoking Is process for giving a better taste and preserving fish for a longer period. Smoked dish is a popular dish in Iran’s northern province of Gilan where many love the smoky smell of the Alder wood and other additives added to the fish during cooking. The smoking process of the fish takes some15 days and goes through three stages of gutting, washing and drowning in brine pool. Gilan was once home to some 65 storage houses dedicated to fish smoking although the number has decreased in recent years.