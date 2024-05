Shirdang Bafi is one of the handicrafts of Lorestan province, which is in the form of colorful braids. Most of the Shirdangs, which have a geometric design, are woven by Bakhtiari women artists with special elegance, simple tools and mental designs. Shirdang is the symbol of Bakhtiari home. Shirdangs are not only used to decorate the house, but also have other uses, such as decorating during weddings and other joyous occasions, and car decoration.