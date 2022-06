Shah Qasim Dam is located seven kilometers from Yasouj, Kohkilouyeh and Boyerahmad Province, southwestern Iran. It is 1896 meters above sea level and it has been inaugurated in 1996. Yasouj, Iran. June 3, 2022. IRNA/ Saeid Mortezapour

