Karaj, IRNA – A Tulips Festival kicked off in the Iranian city of Karaj on May 5, covering an area of 4.5 hectares.

The festival is held in the city’s Asarai county, featuring 2.3 million tulips with some 40 varieties. Karaj is the capital of Alborz province and is located near Tehran. May 7, IRNA/Akbar Baharvand 4194**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish