Tehran Symphony Orchestra concert was held on Thursday night (May 5) at Vahdat Hall in Tehran. The concert was led by German conductor and opera director Wolfgang Wengenroth, who is a graduate of the Graz University of Music and Performing Arts in Austria, as well as the University of Music in Germany. Tehran, Iran, May 5, 2022. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

1424 Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish