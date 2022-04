The Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar on Monday signed six documents and agreements on air transportation and World Cup 2022. The signing ceremony held in Kish Island, southern Iran, was attended by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi and Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti. Kish Island, Hormuzgan Province, Iran. April 11, 2022. IRNA

