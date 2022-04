Choukhe wrestling is a rough sport and an actual heroic battle which is played like the classical wrestling on the ground and with no shoes. The Choukheh wrestling competition was held with the participation of 250 wrestlers in Esfarayen in North Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran. Bojnurd, Iran. March 31, 2022.IRNA/Vahid Khademi.

6125**9417 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish