The national Iranian men's football team defeated Lebanon 2-0 on Tuesday in its last match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification. The match was held in Mashhad's Emam Reza Stadium in northeast Iran. Mashad, Iran. March 29, 2022. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh Zahmati

