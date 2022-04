The photo album depicts Choghazanbil Ziggurat in Shush city, Khuzestan Province, Southwestern Iran. It was built more than 3,300 years ago. Choghazanbil was the first Iranian ancient monument registered on World Heritage List in 1979. Khuzestan Province, Southwestern Iran. March 29, 2022. IRNA/ Ali Moaref

