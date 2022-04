On the first day of the Persian New Year 1401 Solar Hijri calendar (March 21, 2022), which has been named the year of “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating,” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered his annual speech in a live broadcast. He said that achieving economic progress hinges on taking steps in line with developing knowledge-based economy. Tehran, Iran. March 21, 2022. IRNA

