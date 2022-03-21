Lighting show at Bridge of Nature, Tehran planetarium to Mark Nowruz

A lighting show around Tehran’s Tabiat (nature) Bridge celebrates the advent of Iranian New Year of Nowruz. Tehran, Iran. March 21, 2022. IRNA/ Ahmad Moeini Jam.

Tehran’s ‘Tabiat (Nature) Pedestrian Bridge’ was designed by Leila Araghian. With a length of 270 meters, the bridge is the largest pedestrian overpass in Tehran, Iran. Located in northern Tehran, it connects Taleghani Park and Abo-Atash Park. Gonbad Mina Planetarium is just a few-minute walk away from Tabiat Bridge.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish