Procession of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani in Iraq's Najaf and Karbala

A large number of Iraqi people in Najaf and Karbala participated in the procession of the senior Iranian cleric, Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani. The ceremony was held in Imam Ali's (AS) shrine in Najaf and Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala. February 3, 2022. IRNA.

Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani passed away at the age of 103 early on Tuesday. He was a senior Iranian theologian, a Twelver Shia Marja, and the author of several significant books on Shia jurisprudence. According to his will, his body was transferred to the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, to be buried in the shrine of Imam Hossein (AS). 6125**9417