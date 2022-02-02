Procession of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani in Iran's Qom

A large number of Iranian people in Qom (central Iran) took part in the procession of the senior Iranian cleric, Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani. Qom, Iran. February 2, 2022. IRNA.

Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani passed away at the age of 103 early on Tuesday. He was a senior Iranian theologian, a Twelver Shia Marja, and the author of several significant books on Shia jurisprudence. According to his will, his body would be transferred to the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, to be buried in the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

