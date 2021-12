The file photos depict colorful and beautiful leaves in forests of Dena Mountains in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province. The forests of this province cover an area of over 870,000 hectares, of which about 80% of the province's forests are oak trees. Yasouj, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, southwestern Iran, November 29, 2021. IRNA.

