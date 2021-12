A dual castle dating back to one thousand years ago is located in Pachenar, north central Iranian province of Semnan. The old castle is outstanding due to its thick high walls. Pachenar dual castle has someday been one of most important military and defense places in Semnan. The castle is 13 meters high. Semnan, north centeral Iran, November 21, 2021. IRNA/Ali Akbar Bandari

1483**9417

