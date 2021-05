Tomb of great Iranian epic poet Hakim Abolqassem Ferdowsi, the writer of the influential Persian epic of Shahnameh, is located in the historical city of Tous in the suburb of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, Northeastern Iran. Mashad, Iran. May 15, 2021. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh.

