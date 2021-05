Worshipers in Tehran held a rally after Eid al-Fitr prayers to show their support for the oppressed Palestinians. They chanted "Death to America", "Death to Israel" and "God is Great". Representative of the Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Khaled al- Qaddumi delivered a speech to participants in the rally, Tehran, Iran, May 13, 2021. IRNA/Amin Jalali

1483**1424

