- The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday that " I tell you with confidence: The downward movement of the Zionist regime has started and it will not stop ”. He made the remarks while addressing the Iranian nation in a live speech on International Quds Day. Tehran, Iran. May 7, 2021. IRNA/

