Laylat al-Qadr observed under health protocols

Tehran, May 2, IRNA -- First Laylat al-Qadr night of the holy month of Ramadan was observed by worshipers under health protocols praying to God to bestow healthy & prosperous life on them.

The specific date of Laylat al-Qadr is not mentioned in the Quran. Shia Muslims believe that Laylat al-Qadr is to be found in the last 10 odd nights of Ramadan but mostly on the 19th, 21st or 23rd of Ramadan with 23rd being the most important nights.

The 19th coincides with the night Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household was attacked in the Mihrab while worship in the Great Mosque of Kufa. The 21st day of holy month of Ramadan is mourned to mark the day he succumbed to injuries and passed away.

The 23th day of Ramadan is also held as the third Laylat al-Qadr to mark the third day of departure of Imam Ali (AS)

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish