Army on Sunday unveiled seven high-tech military achievements, including air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and radar system. A ceremony was held in presence of Deputy Chief of Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari to unveil the products. Tehran, Iran, April 25, 2021. IRNA/

