Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković reiterated اgovernment's support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and wished success for Iran in diplomacy underway in Vienna. Tehran, Iran, April 21, 2021. IRNA/ Nazanin Kazemi Nava.

