Kish Island sculpture garden hosts 24 artificial works by 12 Iranian artists inspired by nature. This garden was inaugurated in November 2020 on the occasion of Kish Day. On 20th day of Iranian month of Aban which falls on November 10, is annually celebrated as Kish Day. Kish Island sculpture garden is now one of the cultural tourist attractions of Kish, Hormozgan Province, Iran. April 17, 2021. IRNA.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish