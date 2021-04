Iran and Armenia unveiled a commemorative stamp of Saint Thaddeus Church in the presence of Head of the Iran Post Ramezan-Ali Sobhanifar and Armenian Ambassador in Iran Artashes Toumanian in Ardak Manoukian Museum in Tehran on the sidelines of a joint online stamps exhibition. April 11, 2021. IRNA/Jooana Abadian

