Turquoise Neyshabur Mine is considered the oldest turquoise mine in the world. The mine is the largest turquoise mine in terms of production, as well as the oldest active mine in the world. The mine has been active for 7,000 years and has been regularly extracted. Neyshabur, northeastern Iran. April 3, 2021. IRNA/Maryam Almomen.

Blue, Noble and Aristotle are the traits that are used throughout the world for the best Iranian stone. Iranian Turquoise is well-known in the world, which is used to measure the quality of other turquoise. This gemstone is used as a scale. The oldest of the turquoise Neyshabur mine is a calf shaped like a calf, which is about 7,000 years old and is now being kept at the Museum of Ancient Iran. 6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish