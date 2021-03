Haft-Sin tables are traditionally decorated in the Persian festival of Nowruz to welcome the New Year. Haft-Sin (Seven S’s) is a collection of seven certain objects whose names start with a /s/ sound in Persian and each symbolizes a positive idea. Alborz Province, Iran. March 28, 2021. IRNA/Moosa Korehei

