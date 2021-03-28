Mar 28, 2021, 5:33 PM
Tabriz Sa'at Tower goes dark in Earth Hour

Sa'at Tower also known as Tabriz Municipality Palace in Tabriz went dark for one hour on Saturday night to observe World Earth Hour. Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It is held annually to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet. Tabriz, northwestern Iran. March 28, 2021. IRNA/ Seyed Kazem Yousefi

