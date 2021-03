Ganj-Ali Khan Historical Complex, including a magnificent bathhouse with the same name, is one of the most wonderful historical sites in Iran's southeast Kerman Province. The complex included a school, a square, a caravanserai, a bathhouse, an Ab Anbar (water reservoir), a mint, a mosque, and a bazaar. Kerman, Iran, March 28, 2021. IRNA/Aboozar Ahmadizadeh

