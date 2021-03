Ghale Ganj Kapari Hotel is located in Ghale Ganj town in the southeast of Kerman. The rooms of this hotel are built in the shape of huts. In the past, Kapar (Hut) has been a symbol of poverty, the hotel has transformed Kapar’s symbol from poverty to wealth. Jiroft city, Kerman Province, southeast of Iran, March 27, 2021. IRNA/ Aboozar Ahmadizadeh

