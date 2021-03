Taq-e Bostan, which literally means “arch or the garden”, is a historical site in Kermanshah, western Iran. The arch is carved in stone on a hillside around the 4th century during Sassanid Empire (224–651). In the following series of images, you can see tourists who have traveled to the place on March 25, 2021. IRNA/Bahman Zarei

