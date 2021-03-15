Mar 15, 2021, 10:18 PM
Nowruz 1400 celebration ceremony

Nowruz 1400 celebration ceremony was held in Tehran on Monday evening with the presence of Iran's Minister of Mohammad Javad Zarif, Secretary-General of the UNESCO's Iran National Commission chief Hojjatullah Ayoubi, , President of ECO Cultural Institute Sarvar Bakhti, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan and Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi nd a group of ambassadors of foreign countries in Tehran, artists and media people in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

