Nowruz 1400 celebration ceremony was held in Tehran on Monday evening with the presence of Iran's Minister of Mohammad Javad Zarif, Secretary-General of the UNESCO's Iran National Commission chief Hojjatullah Ayoubi, , President of ECO Cultural Institute Sarvar Bakhti, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan and Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi nd a group of ambassadors of foreign countries in Tehran, artists and media people in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

