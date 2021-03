The final stage of women's ice hockey competitions was held in the IranMall ice rink in Tehran. Ice hockey, mostly referred to as just "hockey", is a team sport that is played on a special ice rink surface. The aim of each team is to send the puck (a disk made of vulcanized rubber) and to score into the opponent's goal. Tehran, Iran. March 10, 2021. IRNA/ Ahmad Moeini Jam.

6125**1424 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish