Irland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told IRNA in an exclusive interview that change of Iran policy of new US administration is promising, adding that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can play a vital role in the context of disarmament & Non-Proliferation Treaty. Tehran, Iran . March 8, 2021. IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish