When you arrive in Iran, pay a visit to the natural history museum in Ardebil province. The place features six different sections; namely, exhibition, study, education, art, and welfare, in which 18 species of mammals, 85 species of birds, 20 species of fish, and 12 species of reptiles and amphibians taxidermy have put on to display. March 7, 2021/IRNA

