Boroujerd's Samanu traditional food served in Iran's New Year

As approaching the new Iranian year, overwhelming traditional customs shed light on the country's normal life in a very special festivity marking the arrival of New Year. All Iranians on such occasion prepared a very special table named Haft-Seen, an arrangement of seven symbolic items traditionally displayed at Norouz, the Iranian New Year. The Haft-Seen table includes seven items all starting with the letter (S) in the Persian alphabet representing various aspects of Iranian culture. One out of these seven ingredients is Samanu which is a sweet paste made entirely from germinated wheat in a large pot. Boroujerd, Lorestan Province, western Iran, March 3, 2021. IRNA/ Ali Reza Soleimani

