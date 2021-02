The closing ceremony of brainstorming to combat COVID-19 and participation in the 1400 presidential elections is held on Sunday with the presence of Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei, first Vice-Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi. Tehran, Iran, Feb 21, 2021. IRNA/ Meysam Allaghemandan

