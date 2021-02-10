Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution (22 Bahman Rallies) in Tehran

Rallies are being staged in Tehran, simultaneously across Iran, to mark the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on the 22nd day of Bahman (February 11, 1979). People attend the rallies by their motorcycles and cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic, Tehran, Iran, February 10, 2021. IRNA/Amin Jalali.

