The patience and thankfulness ceremony of monotheistic religions was held on Tuesday evening in the presence of Archbishop Sebuh Sarkisian in Saint Mary Church in Tehran. The ceremony was held in certain Islamic, Christian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian centers on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. Tehran, Iran, February 10, 2021. IRNA

