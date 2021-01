When it comes to religious tourism in Iran, the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) is regarded as a major destination. The shrine that was closed temporarily on March 14 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak 2020 was reopened on May 25, 2020. This Holy Shrine is located in Mashad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province. Mashad, Iran. January 27, 2021. IRNA/ Mohsen Bakhshandeh

6125**1424 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish