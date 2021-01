The first International Silk Road Exhibition "Calligraphy Dance" was screened as a video mapping over Azadi Tower in Tehran. The Silk Road calligraphy video screening was performed over Tehran's Azadi Tower on Monday - January 25 - and will continue for four nights. Tehran. January 26, 2021. IRNA/ Saredokht Soltanieh.

