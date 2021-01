A sash window or hung sash window is made of one or more movable panels or sashes that form a frame to hold panels of the colored glass often separated from other panels by glazing bars. Its beautiful examples are in the ancient houses of Isfahan, Shiraz, Kashan, and Yazd. Iran, Jan 24, 2020. IRNA/ Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian

3266**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish