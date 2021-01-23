"Taq Kasra" in course of decay

Baghdad, Jan 23, IRNA – Taq Kasra is a magnificent building in Madain, modern Iraq, dating back to the Sassanid Empire known as Ayvān-e Kesrā. Madain is located on Tigris coast 30km south of Baghdad.

The main pillar of the palace is the largest hand-made brick arch even made by human beings. It is 35 meters high, 25 meters wide and 50 meter long.

The palace was built upon the order of Shapur I who was the second king of the Sasanid dynasty in Iran. Some parts of the brick structure have recently been dilapidated are in need of repairing.

