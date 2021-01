The album depicts some picturesque photos of a suspension bridge that is located in Sanandaj city, Iran. The bridge is 320 meters long and 120 cm wide and its height is 88 meters from the bottom of the Abidar Valley. Jan 16, 2020. IRNA/ Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian

7129**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish