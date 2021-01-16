Post and Telegraph Museum in Tehran

The Post and Telegraph Museum of Iran is located on Imam Khomeini Street in Tehran. This museum is inspired by European specialized museums and is regarded as one of the most ancient buildings, consisting of two parts including various saloons and rooms. The museum displays items from horse-drawn carts, scales, stamps, and post boxes to the oldest stationery, the first telephones, and radios. Tehran. Iran, Jan 16, 2021. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

