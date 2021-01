Leader of the Isalmic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the first night of ceremonies held to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA) the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniya (religious center) in Tehran. Iran, Jan 15, 2020. IRNA.

