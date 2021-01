Estil Lagoon in northern Iran is in Astara on Rasht-Astara Road. It is one of the tourist attractions in Astara, Gilan province. The Lagoon is habitat for migratory birds, including pelicans, seagulls, tern, quail, big and small cormorants, and heron. Reporting from Rasht, Gilan Province, Iran. Jan 10, 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadi.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish