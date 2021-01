The tomb tower of Alaeddin is an ancient building from Seljukid Era in the Seljuk style dating from the late 7th century of the lunar Hegira which is located in the city of Varamin in Tehran province. This building resembles regal tombs and is the burial place of Hassan Alā'douleh, governor of that time of Rey.Tehran, Iran, Jan 9, 2020. IRNA/

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish